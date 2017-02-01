Sampson CenterStage series brings humor back to Expo Center

The Sampson CenterStage Performing Arts Series returned to the stage last year after a six-year hiatus, and with much success.

The stage will once again be filled with a live performance featuring the unforgettable James Gregory, affectionately known as the “funniest man in America.” For the last 25 years, Gregory has shared his stories, entertaining sold-out crowds in comedy clubs and performing arts centers from Atlanta to Chicago, Seattle to New York.

Gregory’s performance will be held March 10 at 7:30 p.m. at the Exposition Center.

According to Ray Jordan, executive director of the Sampson County Exposition Center, Gregory has a huge following, including the tens of millions of loyal fans who hear him weekly on radio shows like Rick & Bubba, John Boy & Billy, Steve & DC and Bob & Tom.

The CenterStage performances made their comeback last year, Jordan said, at the request of the loyal fans. Before last year, the last season concluded in March 2009, after the county became responsible for the cost and the economy took a downward plunge.

“The resurgence of Sampson CenterStage events provides the citizens of Sampson County with the opportunity to attend performing arts events right here at home,” Jordan added. “It provides a win/win for our county – our citizens are afforded access to events that they would normally have to travel to other communities to attend.”

Gregory was born into a poor family in the rural town of Lithonia, Ga. The performer was working almost 40 hours a week at a local grocery story by the age of 11.

“There was never a backup for me,” Gregory stated in a press release. “I knew that everything I wanted in life I’d have to pay for myself. Anything you want costs something. I had to earn it on my own.”

The comedian grew up watching stand-up comedy on programs like Jack Benny, Milton Berle and the Ed Sullivan Show. After some nudging from his friends, he started doing open mic stand-up in Atlanta and never looked back. Today he performs his down-home stories of food, funerals and funny relatives to sold-out theaters, casinos and corporate events, working 48 weeks of the year.

Early in his career he earned the moniker, “Funniest Man in America,” but, he’s quick to tell you, “At that time there were only 13 states.” His jokes are squeaky clean as, he says, “My mother wouldn’t let me tell them if they weren’t. It’s the kind of show you could feel comfortable bringing your date or your grandmother.”

What’s really unique about Gregory is his appeal to people of all ages, races, creeds and colors. It’s not unusual to see three generations rolling in the aisles. He comes off as that funny uncle that everyone gathers around at family reunions because he has the best stories – and he reminds people of their own families.

While his routines include such Southern subjects as covered-dish suppers, road trips to Stuckey’s, and the healthy aspects of fried foods, critics say it’s a mistake to consider him a regional comic.

“People come to a comedy show to laugh,” Gregory shared. “It seems like the new thing in comedy today is ‘stream of consciousness’ or ‘cerebral’ material. I doubt if a husband and wife ever looked at each other on their way to a comedy show and said, ‘Gee, I hope this guy is going to be real cerebral tonight.’ I think they say, ‘He sure better be funny.’”

To purchase tickets for the show, visit the Sampson CenterStage box office, located at 414 Warsaw Road, Clinton. Box office hours are 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday-Friday. Tickets may also be purchased by calling the box office at 910-592-7200. For additional information about James Gregory visit his website www.funniestman.com.

An additional show featuring the Embers and Craig Woolard will be held Dec. 5 at 7 p.m. This will be a holiday show the entire family can enjoy.

