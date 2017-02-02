Garland to celebrate 110 years

GARLAND — Town leaders from the past and present are looking forward to a big party to commemorate local history.

The 110th Birthday Celebration for the town is scheduled for 6 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 7, at Garland Baptist Church, 55 W. Second St. During the event, former mayors and commissioners will be recognized. Attendees will have the opportunity to celebrate the past as well.

“We really want them to come out and honor the contributions made,” Garland Mayor Winifred Murphy said.

Cake and refreshments will be served during the celebration. A documentary is tentatively scheduled to be presented. The documentary, produced by KR Photographing LLC, highlights the town’s growth from 1950 through 2016.

Murphy will be one of many in attendance. Along with others, she plans to pay homage to leaders who paved the way.

“It’s basically to pay tribute to the commissioners and mayors that founded Garland and continued the progress throughout these 110 years,” Murphy said.

Since its beginning on Feb. 8, 1907, Garland went through many developments. The name came from Henry Garland, an assistant postmaster general of the United States. During the years, the town expanded when more homes and stores went up. A post office was later established.

The Garland Shirt Company and Brooks Brothers also played a major part in Garland’s history and economy.

Dr. Amos Neill Johnson and Henry Lee “Buddy” Treadwell, a duo of medical professionals made a mark in the medical profession by innovating the physician assistant concept. A mural in downtown was made for the residents, who are often referred to as medical trailblazers.

The public will have an opportunity to learn a lot more when they attend the upcoming event.

“I’m very excited about trying to continue the legacy of the town,” Murphy said about her leadership role.

In moving forward, Murphy believes it’s important to pay respect to the past.

“We will discuss the history of what has happened since 1907,” she said. “We will highlight some of the most important contributions.”

