Senator hosting town-hall style meeting Feb. 7

As a North Carolina senator, Brent Jackson is making an effort to learn more about his constituents and their concerns on different issues throughout the state.

Jackson has plans to host a town hall meeting Feb. 7 at 7 p.m. in the Activity Center of Sampson Community College. Similar meetings are being held in Johnston and Duplin counties, all part of District 10, where Jackson represents.

“Since being sworn in to the North Carolina Senate representing District 10 in 2011, I have tried to hold town hall meetings most of the years,” Jackson said about his reasoning for holding the meetings. “I believe this is a casual and relaxed environment for the citizens to interact with my staff and me, and to let us know what their concerns and issues are in the district and our state.”

In addition to himself, Jackson has invited other representatives in the House from District 10 to be present for next Tuesday’s meeting. While Jackson says he tries to answer all questions and offer solutions to any problems, sometimes he needs that additional support of his peers.

“I try to answer all questions and offer solutions to any problems they may have,” Jackson shared. “This year, I have invited the North Carolina Representatives in the House from District 10 to attend these events and interact with their constituents. I hope that their schedule will allow them to join us, but it is a very busy time of the year as our 2017 legislative session has just begun.”

According to Jackson, the town hall event will be structured very similar to the past meetings the senator has initiated.

“We will spend the first few minutes updating the citizens on what we expect to be significant topics for the legislative session,” Jackson explained. “After, we will show a Powerpoint presentation on the accomplishments of the legislature over the last several years, which is a new addition to previously held events. The Powerpoint we are planning on showing this year will go over major policies enacted over the last six years.”

The final portion of the meeting, Jackson said, is being dedicated to citizen input by offering them a chance to ask questions and discuss any issues they find of interest.

“The town hall meetings are scheduled for 90 minutes, but can run shorter or longer depending upon the discussion we have with the attendees,” Jackson said. “It has been said that ‘all politics is local,’ and I couldn’t agree more. It is my hope that these town hall events will help strengthen the bond between elected official and citizen.”

By Kristy D. Carter

