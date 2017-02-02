After a battle with uterine cancer, Merita Lane was excited to make a little noise about surviving.

“On my sixth treatment, my surgeons and chemo staff witnessed me ringing the bell as a survivor,” Lane said.

For the Sampson County native, it was a miracle worth sharing with the world.

The cancer is caused by a growth of abnormal cells in the lining of the uterus. It usually occurs in women 50 and older. Lane’s problems began when she noticed bleeding while visiting a restaurant in Fayetteville.

“I went to the emergency room and they said ‘you got an infection,’” she said.

In February 2016, Lane was diagnosed with the cancer after several visits to doctors in Clinton and the University of North Carolina Hospital in Chapel Hill. The conclusion was one she didn’t want to hear.

“After all the talking, I told the surgeon and crew, ‘I know God,’” Lane told her surgeon.

Her first scheduled surgery began at the beginning of March. As she went to surgery, she repeated Isaiah 53:5, which reads “But he was wounded for our transgressions, he was bruised for our iniquities: the chastisement of our peace was upon him, and with his stripes we are healed.”

“I believed this with all my heart,” Lane said. “God sent me to UNC Chapel Hill. I thank him.”

With the help of God, Lane said the treatments were successful. Her first chemotherapy was in May 2016, followed by three more treatments. Next, she went to 25 radiation treatments, which began August 2016 in Clinton.

After 25 days of radiation treatments, she returned to UNC Chapel Hill for sandwich chemo, which is a combination of chemotherapy and radiation treatment. Lane had three rounds more to go.

“I kept telling the staff, I know God,” she said.

Her last treatment was Dec. 2. The last visit to the radiation doctor was Dec. 5. Lane was thrilled that the MRI showed no cancer and the blood work was standard.

“Thank you God. Jesus will answer when you call,” she said. “I have gone through an experience that was impossible if I didn’t know God.”

To express her point, she referred to Matthew 7:7-8.

“Ask, and it shall be given you; seek and you shall find; knock, and it shall be opened to you. For every one that asks receives; the one who seeks finds; and to the one who knocks, the door will be opened,” she quoted.

While talking about her faith, she said she believes that God has the power to heal diseases.

“Nothing is too hard for God,” Lane said about the possibilities of God. “I had a miracle performed on me. God used the doctors to carry out his miracle.”

During the recovery process, Lane said she was able to maintain her duties as a supervisor for local Express Market Stores.

After giving the first praises to God and Jesus Christ, Lane thanked the plethora of doctors, caretakers, supporters and Express Mart Store associates, who helped her on the way. Some of them included Dr. Ted Bauman, Dr. Scott Augustine and Dr. Brian Cook, all of Clinton; and Dr. Wendy Brewster of UNC-Chapel Hill.

“I will be thankful for the rest of my life,” she said.

Merita Lane rings a bell after going through successful treatment for cancer. http://clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/02/web1_Lane-Cancer_1.jpg Merita Lane rings a bell after going through successful treatment for cancer.

Cancer survivor offers testimony