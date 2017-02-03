Number of virus cases beginning to wane locally

In the midst of flu season, local health care officials were worrying about an influx of patients who were paying a visit to the emergency department for gastrointestinal symptoms. While that number is now decreasing, the community is still being urged to take caution.

According to Connie Wolfe, director of emergency service at Sampson Regional Medical Center, from October to the beginning of the new year, the emergency department treated more than 300 patients who were complaining of intestinal issues like nausea, vomiting and diarrhea.

“We are monitoring reports where other parts of the country are now seeing an increase in cases of nausea, vomiting and diarrhea,” Wolfe said. “I encourage the community to continue using frequent hand washing to help prevent contracting and spreading any illness.”

In the last three weeks, the number of cases of the stomach virus has peaked. At this time, Wolfe said there are fewer cases. During the first week of the new year, the emergency room reported 13 cases of the virus. Those numbers had only risen since the problem began in October, when a total of 93 patients were seen for the same problem. In November, that number rose to 199 and rose again in December with 122 total cases of the virus.

As the days get longer and the warmer weather starts to come in, health care officials say the risk of catching the flu virus is beginning to wane, with only 39 additional cases of the virus reported from the hospital since Jan. 1.

According to Wanda Holden, RN, Infection Control Nurse, 78 total positive cases of the A strain of the virus have been reported since Oct. 1, and 16 of the B strain. There have been no hospitalizations due to the flu.

As with any virus, including the stomach bug and flu, health care officials urge residents to take precautions to help prevent the spread of germs.

According to Holden, tips for helping prevent the spread of the virus include:

• Hand and respiratory hygiene is the next best step to preventing the spread of flu. Hand washing helps stop the spread of germs. It’s recommended that you wash often with soap and water. If soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-based hand cleaner.

• It’s also important to remember to disinfect surfaces and objects that may come in contact with flu germs. In the home and workplace, disinfect phones, keyboards, door handles, and other commonly touched surfaces. Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth to prevent the spread of germs.

• Avoid close contact with people who are sick, and if you are sick, try to stay home for at least 24 hours after your fever is gone. It’s also recommended that people wear a face mask to reduce spreading or catching germs.

