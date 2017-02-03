Crimewatch

(The public reports listed below are provided by the Sampson County Sheriff’s Office, the Clinton Police Department and the N.C. Highway Patrol via the Sheriff’s Office daily jail report.)
Arrests/citations
• Feb. 1 — Eric Terrell Merchison, 26, of 115 Daybreak Lane, Newton Grove, was charged with simple assault. No bond set; court date is Feb. 24.
• Feb. 1 — John Andrew Dalton III, 24, of 60 David Lane, Clinton, was charged with assault on a female. No bond set; court date is Feb. 21.
• Feb. 2 — Ethan Gabriel Autry, 18, of 3666 Garland Hwy., Clinton, was charged with possession of Schedule VI controlled substance. No bond set; court date is March 3.
Incidents/investigations
• Feb. 1 — Laura Cain of Clinton reported a break-in to a Turkey-area home, with several appliances taken. A window air-conditioning unit, electric stove, washing machine and dryer, along with 10 swords, were stolen. The items were valued at $1,750.
• Feb. 2 — Robert Minnich of Clinton reported numerous items stolen from his garage. The items included various hand and power tools, a pressure washer, golf clubs, vacuum, air compressor, barber chair, bounce house and various other belongings. The total value was approximately $3,800.
• Feb. 2 — Woody Goodrich of Salemburg reported the theft of several items during a break-in to his home. A safe, collectible coins, fishing lures, assorted jewelry, cameras, a 12-gauge shotgun, TV and DVD player were among the items reported stolen. The total value was close to $12,000. Damage to two doors was estimated at $1,000.
• Feb. 3 — Pat Oakes Automotive was the victim in the theft of tires and rims, valued at $2,000.
Anyone with information about any of these incidents is asked to call law enforcement at 910-592-4141 (Sheriff’s Office) or 910-592-3105 (Clinton Police). Individuals can also text anonymous tips to the Clinton PD at 847411, beginning text with tipcpd.