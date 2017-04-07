Clement names Students of the Month

Clement Elementary Students of the Month for March are Ethan Holland, Gracie Williams, Anita San Juan, Jayden Redding, Osiel Guerra-Mendez, Jovany Ventura-Gonzales, Reese Williams, Dalton Naylor, Jania Luna, Connor Jackson, Alex Almonte-Lopez, Daniel Mosqueda, Khloe Vinson, Ashleigh Mercer, Taylor Hall, Cherish Williams, Cheyenne McFall, Gracyn Hall, Ryan Victoria-Monroy and Daelyn Edge. Not Pictured is Luke Bullard.

Clement Elementary Students of the Month for March are Ethan Holland, Gracie Williams, Anita San Juan, Jayden Redding, Osiel Guerra-Mendez, Jovany Ventura-Gonzales, Reese Williams, Dalton Naylor, Jania Luna, Connor Jackson, Alex Almonte-Lopez, Daniel Mosqueda, Khloe Vinson, Ashleigh Mercer, Taylor Hall, Cherish Williams, Cheyenne McFall, Gracyn Hall, Ryan Victoria-Monroy and Daelyn Edge. Not Pictured is Luke Bullard. http://clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/04/web1_SOM-March-1.jpg Clement Elementary Students of the Month for March are Ethan Holland, Gracie Williams, Anita San Juan, Jayden Redding, Osiel Guerra-Mendez, Jovany Ventura-Gonzales, Reese Williams, Dalton Naylor, Jania Luna, Connor Jackson, Alex Almonte-Lopez, Daniel Mosqueda, Khloe Vinson, Ashleigh Mercer, Taylor Hall, Cherish Williams, Cheyenne McFall, Gracyn Hall, Ryan Victoria-Monroy and Daelyn Edge. Not Pictured is Luke Bullard.