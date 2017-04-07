Dining event to benefit students

When making dinner plans next Wednesday night, you and your family should consider dining at one local restaurant and help the local community college in the process.

The fifth annual Sampson Community College Day at McDonald’s will be April 12. As in years past, a portion of the proceeds from sales that night at both local locations is given to the SCC Foundation to help support student scholarships.

Last year’s event raised $2,500 that was earmarked for the Foundation.

“Our locally and family-owned McDonald’s restaurants are honored to partner with Sampson Community College, and we look forward to SCC Day at our Clinton McDonald’s annually,” Hugh Caison, owner of Caison Enterprises, who manages the Clinton McDonald’s, said. “Supporting local students, and SCC, is exactly in line with what we believe in as Caison Enterprises, and what my family personally believes in as community members.”

The SCC Foundation sponsors many events, such as a campus drive, a golf tournament and auction, and a phonathon, all to raise money, much of which goes to fund scholarships for students. The night at McDonald’s is just another endeavor for the Foundation and way to raise much needed funds.

Not only does the community look forward to the annual event, but Foundation board members are excited about the possibilities afforded to students because of the generous donation from Caison Enterprises.

“We are so excited that Hugh Caison has chosen, for the fourth consecutive year, to sponsor SCC Day at both of his Clinton McDonald’s restaurants,” Paul Viser, SCC Foundation board member, said. “On April 12, a percentage of every purchase will be set aside and donated to our scholarship program. Hugh exemplifies the enthusiastic support and leadership that undergirds the Foundation’s mission to provide financial assistance to our students. We look forward to breaking bread together on Wednesday, all for a good cause.”

College officials have expressed their gratitude for Caison’s dedication and support to the local educational institute.

“Sampson Community College is grateful of the continued support that Hugh Caison provides to the SCC Foundation through the SCC Day at McDonald’s in Clinton,” SCC president Dr. Paul Hutchins, said. “Please visit a Clinton McDonald’s on April 12 and support the SCC Foundation scholarship program.”

According to Turlington, the Foundation was organized to receive monetary and physical gifts, which aide educational programs at the college. During the Foundation’s recent phonathon, more than $15,000 was raised — all of which goes towards scholarships for students at the local college.

Caison, owner of the two McDonald’s in Clinton, serves on the Foundation Board of Directors and is an alumnus of Sampson Community College. Over the past two years, $5,000 has been donated to the Foundation from the event. During this year’s event, the McDonald’s at Sampson Crossing will feature student entertainment from 10 a.m. – 3 p.m.

“We hope friends of the college will enjoy a meal of two or three at McDonald’s April 12,” Turlington added. “Hugh is such a good supporter of the Foundation and we truly appreciate all that he does to help students at SCC.”

The SCC Foundation also takes pride in helping give grant money to sponsor happenings around the college. The foundation has given money that has helped contribute to the continuing education program, various events at the school, the Basic Law Enforcement Training graduation, the ESL spelling bee and the Phi Beta Kappa organization.

For more information about the foundation or donating to the foundation, you may contact Turlington at 910-592-8081.

Caison Enterprises owner Hugh Caison presents a check for $2,500 to Lisa Turlington and Brandon Wiggins. The money is part of the proceeds from last year’s McDonald’s Day, when Caison donates a portion of the evening’s earnings to the Sampson Community College Foundation. http://clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/04/web1_Hugh-Lisa-Brandon-check.jpg Caison Enterprises owner Hugh Caison presents a check for $2,500 to Lisa Turlington and Brandon Wiggins. The money is part of the proceeds from last year’s McDonald’s Day, when Caison donates a portion of the evening’s earnings to the Sampson Community College Foundation.

By Kristy D. Carter [email protected]

