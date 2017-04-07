Sounding the alarm

After Jane Dudley counted down from 10 with fellow community members, whistles echoed through downtown Clinton — a call to help abused children. A moment of silence for the victims followed.

“Sound the Alarm” was the highlight of a special moment for Child Abuse Prevention Month, held at Milling Around art piece. Hundreds of pinwheels were also planted Friday morning in the area to kickoff the awareness campaign. The children’s toy, which twirls in the wind, represent abuse prevention and the childhoods they deserve.

The event was hosted by the Sampson County’s Child Advocacy Center (CAC) and Department of Social Services (DSS). Dudley, Children Protective Services Supervisor, was joined by CAC, DSS, emergency personnel, school officials and other supporters in the area.

“Preventing and responding to child abuse is not just a DSS or law enforcement duty, it’s a responsibility for the community as a whole to recognize and respond to vulnerable victims,” she said.

While speaking, Dudley said it’s unfortunate that the number of cases are rising each year. In 2016, the multidisciplinary team responded to 135 cases of child abuse. The year before, the total was 125. She believes bringing awareness to child abuse and neglect are ways to prevent the issue or bring help for these suffering children.

District Attorney Ernie Lee showed his support for the cause by reading a proclamation from North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper for 2017’s Child Abuse Prevention Month. A portion of it stated that all children deserve to have safe, nurturing homes that that fosters their well-being. Cooper also stressed the importance of community organizations working together.

Sarah Bradshaw, DSS director said the event received more support with a larger attendance. She also applauded the work of emergency personnel and social workers for their efforts.

Dudley and others are also showing support for Blue Sunday. Churches are being asked to put child abuse awareness in their services.

“It doesn’t have to be anything elaborate,” she said.”It can be a moment of silence, prayers, presenters or they can wear blur ribbons. They can put a pinwheel in garden in front of their church or anything to bring awareness.”

Local advocates are also spreading awareness through a social media campaign on Facebook. They’re requesting that families, churches, businesses, agencies and other organizations to place pinwheels in front of their buildings. Another goal is for these groups to post pictures of the customers or patrons holding pinwheels on the CAC’s page at www.facebook.com/sampsoncountycac

“It’s been the most successful thing we’ve done so far to bring awareness,” Dudley said about the campaign. “Last year, it was all over Facebook. It went really well.”

Jay Tilley, retiring Clinton Police Chief, plants pinwheels in support of Child Abuse Prevention Month. Along with other supporters of child abuse prevention, Jeff Swartz plants several pinwheels in Clinton. Volunteers and supporters plant pinwheels. District Attorney Ernie Lee participates in Child Abuse Prevention Month by planting pinwheels. Community supporters blow whistles to show support for Child Abuse Prevention Month.

Community rallies to support child abuse prevention