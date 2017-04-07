Crimewatch

(The public reports listed below are provided by the Sampson County Sheriff’s Office, the Clinton Police Department and the N.C. Highway Patrol via the Sheriff’s Office daily jail report.)

Arrests/citations

• April 5 — Justin Blake Hunter, 22, of 308 Lorraine St., Clinton, was charged with uttering forged instrument and uttering forged endorsement. Bond set at $5,000; court date is April 21.

Anyone with information about any of these incidents is asked to call law enforcement at 910-592-4141 (Sheriff’s Office) or 910-592-3105 (Clinton Police). Individuals can also text anonymous tips to the Clinton PD at 847411, beginning text with tipcpd.

