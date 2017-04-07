Sampson County’s Relay for Life Pageant signup underway

In several months, locals youths will have the opportunity to wear a sparkling crown and battle cancer in the process.

The 15th Annual Miss Sampson County Relay for Life is scheduled for 6 p.m. Saturday, June 17, at Hobbton High School, 12201 Hobbton Highway, Newton Grove.

Rising freshmen and high school students may participate in the event, hosted by Serenity Baptist Church. This year a Junior Miss Sampson County Relay for Life will be added for youths who are in grades sixth through eighth. Rising sixth-graders may also compete.

Throughout the year, Miss Sampson County Relay for Life participates in events and represents the organization. Rachel West, was crowned in 2016. During her tenure, she organized a variety show at Hobbton High School, with proceeds going towards the American Cancer Society.

Angela Burns, community manger for Relay for Life, is looking forward to many contestants participating.

“The more people that we bring for all of the aspects, the better that this goes,” Burns said about events associated with Relay for Life.

A survivor’s dinner is scheduled for 6 p.m. Saturday, May 6, at the Clinton Family Worship Center, 103 Raiford St., Clinton. Before the meal, the Torch Walk will be held at 10 a.m. beginning at the Sampson Cancer Center, 215 Beaman St., Clinton.

Relay for Life in Sampson County is scheduled for Saturday, May 20, at Clinton High School. It’s usually held during a later month, but it was pushed up for weather purposes.

It will include a yard sale from 8 a.m. to noon. There will be a $20 fee for people selling items. The opening ceremony is scheduled for 2 p.m. and the relay will continue until 10 p.m. In addition to refreshments and vendors selling festival-like food. Some of the highlights include a guest speaker, DJ, and musical performances. At 6 p.m. survivors will do a lap around the track.

“They will take the victory lap and everybody will give them a big round of applause to cheer them on,” Burns said.

Last year, more than 150 cancer survivors participated and more than $100,000 was raised.

For more information, visit the Facebook page for Miss Sampson County Relay for Life may be accessed by visiting https://goo.gl/HFZOJG

Applications for Miss Sampson County Relay for Life may be picked up at Sampson Building Supply, 407 Vance St., Clinton. They may also be obtained by contacting Wanda Gautier at 910-214-9551.

Registration for Relay for Life is available at www.relayforlife.org/sampsonnc.

Burns may be reached at 910-833-4536 or through email at [email protected]

http://clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/04/web1_ACS-logo.jpg