Meth lab seized on Royal Lane; five arrested

Five people are facing felony charges following the discovery of a meth lab at an apartment in the heart of Clinton Friday morning. Several other offenses are pending, including child abuse, Sampson County Sheriff’s authorities said.

At about 10:20 a.m. agents with the Sheriff’s Special Investigations Division executed a probable cause search warrant at 426-A Royal Lane Apartments in Clinton, where they found and subsequently seized a meth lab. Five adults and a juvenile were inside the residence at the time, according to sheriff’s officials.

“Subsequent to a search, agents located methamphetamine, items consistent with the manufacture of methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia,” Lt. Marcus Smith stated. “The majority of methamphetamine manufacturing items were found in the pantry just off the kitchen. Agents also located meth waste inside the dumpster near the residence.”

Agents arrested Ashley Megan Johnson, 28; Windy Faircloth Furin, 39; Stephen Wayne Justus Jr., 33; Christopher Joe Justus, 26; and Justin Keith Daw, 33.

All were charged with manufacturing methamphetamine and five counts of possession of precursor chemicals with intent to manufacture methamphetamine. Johnson, Furin, Stephen Justus Jr. and Christopher Justus each received an additional charge of maintaining a dwelling for the manufacture of methamphetamine because the four reportedly lived in the apartment. A neighbor, Daw had a listed address of 426-D Royal Lane Apartments.

Additional charges of possession of methamphetamine, improper disposal of hazardous waste and child abuse are pending, Smith said. The Sampson County Department of Social Services was contacted regarding the care of the juvenile and the State Bureau of Investigation responded for hazardous waste cleanup at Royal Lane Apartments.

Johnson, Furin, Stephen Justus Jr. and Christopher Justus were each placed in the Sampson County Detention Center under $110,000 secured bond. Daw received $100,000 secured bond.

Friday’s bust was the second meth lab discovered within the past week in Sampson County.

A meth lab was found inside this apartment on Royal Lane on Friday morning. http://clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/04/web1_IMG_4334-1.jpg A meth lab was found inside this apartment on Royal Lane on Friday morning. Furin http://clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/04/web1_furin-1.jpg Furin Daw http://clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/04/web1_daw-1.jpg Daw Johnson http://clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/04/web1_johnson-1.jpg Johnson Christopher Justus http://clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/04/web1_c-justus-1.jpg Christopher Justus Stephen Justus http://clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/04/web1_s-justus-1.jpg Stephen Justus Numerous items used in the manufacture of meth were discovered at 426-A Royal Lane Apartments, for which five people were charged. Four lived at the residence, and another was reportedly a neighbor. http://clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/04/web1_IMG_4312-1.jpg Numerous items used in the manufacture of meth were discovered at 426-A Royal Lane Apartments, for which five people were charged. Four lived at the residence, and another was reportedly a neighbor.

Additional charges pending on suspects in Friday bust

By Chris Berendt [email protected]

