The Sampson Middle School robotics team showed the Clinton City Schools Board of Education members a robot that was constructed using their math and technology skills during a recent meeting.

The Sampson Middle School robotics team showed the Clinton City Schools Board of Education members a robot that was constructed using their math and technology skills during a recent meeting. http://clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/04/web1_SMSRobot.jpg The Sampson Middle School robotics team showed the Clinton City Schools Board of Education members a robot that was constructed using their math and technology skills during a recent meeting.