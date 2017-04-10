Viking unveiled at art show

Sampson Community College’s welding department has unveiled the newest addition to campus at SCC. The art sculpture of the Viking stands at more than seven feet tall and its introduction kicked off this year’s Spring Art Show in the East Building at SCC. This year’s show features drawings, paintings and, for the first time, metal sculptures. The Spring Art Show is proudly sponsored by Sampson Community College Foundation.

