Sampson County NAACP to host historic youth gathering

If you are between the ages of 13 and 20 and are looking for another opportunity to lead, serve, and impact society in a positive way, while having fun and making new friends, then the soon-to-be formed Sampson County NAACP Youth Council will be the civic organization for you.

The Sampson County NAACP adult branch is hosting an informational and organizational meeting to establish the Sampson NAACP Youth Council, during a fifth Sunday afternoon meeting on April 30, at the American Legion Post 319, located on Southwest Boulevard, here in Clinton. This event will commence promptly at 3 p.m., running through 5 o’clock and will include music, food and prizes, along with guest speakers.

This youth focus for the Sampson County Branch of the NAACP took on a renewed urgency for 2017, with the expectation that the local branch would seek to establish the local NAACP Youth Council, involving middle and high school students from the various schools and communities across Sampson County.

This news story is part of the effort to arouse public interest in this new endeavor, and officials with the local NAACP branch would like to encourage the support of the school leaders, local pastors and other community and business leaders in making the formation of the Sampson NAACP Youth Council a success. And students, parents, and community leaders are invited to attend this historic gathering at which time the county youth will hear about opportunities to help make a difference in their schools and in the community at large.

Additionally, the organizers of this youth gathering hope to make local youth more aware of the opportunities to lead, serve, celebrate and impact their communities in positive ways, while helping them become more abreast on the current social, political and educational issues.

Seeing a need to involve the younger generation in the struggle for full equality, Walter White, the National NAACP leader in 1935, created the NAACP Youth and College Division, which today has over 700 chapters across the nation with more than, 25,000 members.

Individual between the ages of 13 and 20 will be eligible to become members of the Sampson NAACP Youth Council. And remember this is an opportunity for local youth members of the community to have a voice in making a difference in their communities.

For additional information about the April 30 youth meeting that will allow the youth attendees to be involved in the formation of the Sampson NAACP Youth Council, please contact 910-564-4717, or you can email [email protected]