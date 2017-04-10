Posted on by

Seeking photographers


The Sampson Arts Council is holding a Juried Photography Show May 25-July 13. Deadline to enter photographs is April 20. The show is open to artists 14 years and older, and all work must be for sale. For more information or to submit an entry, contact the Sampson Arts Council at 910-596-2533.


