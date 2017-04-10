Crimewatch

(The public reports listed below are provided by the Sampson County Sheriff’s Office, the Clinton Police Department and the N.C. Highway Patrol via the Sheriff’s Office daily jail report.)
Arrests/citations
• April 6 — Efren Teron Boykin, 35, of 220 Corinth Church Road, Clinton, was charged with felony probation violation and possession of a Schedule VI controlled substance. Bond set at $20,000; court date is April 21.
• April 7 — Kaitlyn Elizabeth Britt, 23, of 4057 Limestone St., Eastover, N.C., was charged with misdemeanor larceny. No bond set; court date is May 4.
• April 7 — Destiny Michelle Butler, 17, of 531 Chancey Road, Clinton, was charged with cyberstalking. Bond set at $500; court date is May 1.
• April 8 — Heather Lynn Dial, 30, of 192 Waters Road, Jacksonville, was charged on out-of-county warrants with assault and battery and injury to personal property. Bond set at $2,500; court date is May 8.
• April 8 — Junior Alexander Gomez-Garcia, 19, of 14514 Hobbton Hwy., Clinton, was charged with assault and battery. Bond set at $500; court date is April 17.
• April 8 — Nykiera Taneik Parker, 16, of 111 Bills Lane, Harrells, was charged with cyberstalking. No bond set; court date is May 1.
• April 8 — Christopher Brian Cole, 39, of 2760 Hobbton Hwy., Clinton, was charged with worthless check. Bond set at $1,000; court date is May 2.
• April 8 — Albert Warren Johnson, 22, of 236 Stewart Road, Godwin, was charged with communicating threats. Bond set at $2,000; court date is May 11.
• April 8 — Jerry Thomas Johnson Jr., 24, of 892 Stewart Road, Godwin, was charged with simple assault. Bond set at $2,000; court date is May 11.
• April 9 — Dameian Ramon Vann, 33, of 635 Clive Jacobs Road, Clinton, was charged with assault on a female. No bond set; court date is April 25.
• April 9 — David Brent Lewis, 35, of 187 Katie Tart Lane, Dunn, was charged with possession of Schedule VI controlled substance- less than half an ounce. No bond set; court date is May 21.
• April 9 — Danilo Osvaldo Martinez, 18, of 110 Kent Circle, Clinton, was charged with simple assault and disorderly conduct. Bond set at $750; court date is April 17.
Incidents/investigations
• April 7 — Kenneth Hairr of Clinton reported a break-in to his storage building, with numerous tools, fishing rods and reels, tackle box and a weed eater among items taken. Total value was $1,437.
• April 8 — Malisa Bradsher of Clinton reported the theft of assorted jewelry and a shotgun, valued at $1,800.
• April 8 — Mark Johnson of Godwin reported various hand, power and yard tools, gas-powered golf cart and cart battery, jon boat, air conditioners, two shotguns and other items. The total value was approximately $11,600.
• April 8 — JP Morgan of Clinton reported the theft of an air conditioning unit, valued at $2,995.
• April 8 — J Faison Joyner Jr. of Mount Olive reported the theft of a trailer, valued at $1,200.
• April 9 — Jesse Yaw of New York reported the larceny of appliances, including a refrigerator and washer/dryer, valued at $3,200.
Anyone with information about any of these incidents is asked to call law enforcement at 910-592-4141 (Sheriff’s Office) or 910-592-3105 (Clinton Police). Individuals can also text anonymous tips to the Clinton PD at 847411, beginning text with tipcpd.