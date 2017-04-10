Carl “Bubba” Hubert Peay, Jr. passed away peacefully in the arms of his family at his home on Saturday, April 8, 2017 at the age of 74.

Those who knew Carl quickly grew to love him and will remember him in different ways.

His co-workers, those who served beside him in his 12 years as a patrol plane captain and Vietnam veteran in the Navy (where he attained the rank of Commander), or those who worked alongside him in the noble public service of the community college system for nearly 30 years at Sampson Community College and Wake Technical Community College, will remember his fierce intelligence, integrity, warmth and humanity. They will remember Carl’s ability to make all of those around, however small their role, feel valued and worthy.

His friends, those he met through his childhood, Dunn High School (class of 1960), in college at Wake Forest, Campbell University, and then Inter-American University in Puerto Rico (where he earned a Masters in Counseling), through the Dunn and Clinton communities, and through 37 years of membership at Graves Memorial Presbyterian Church (where he served as Deacon, Elder, Sunday School Teacher, and Youth Leader) will remember Carl’s immeasurable charm, his devotion, and his faith in them as individuals and in the world at large. They will remember the humble and hidden lessons Carl unknowingly provided on friendship and its meanings.

His surviving family, his children Ashley and Carl, sister Dollye and brother-in-law Jim, son-in-law Chuck, his three grandsons Hugh, Alex, and Carter (who lovingly called him Pappy), his numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins, will remember his generosity of time, spirit, and wisdom. They will remember Carl’s contentment with small pleasures, his ability to bear all with cheerfulness, his wealth without riches.

His wife Kathy will remember the rare and immense blessing of spending 50 years with the love of one’s life, her soul mate, over a half century of memories, in herself a mirror of Carl’s qualities, their partnership a gift to the lives of all of those mentioned above. She will remember their shared adventures in California, Texas, Puerto Rico, and Hawaii. And she will remember their first date at Wrightsville Beach, and holding his hand and stroking his hair in his last moments, and all of the little, nameless acts of love and kindness in between.

All of these remembrances will vary, yet there are some undeniable constants: none of those above will forget Carl’s nimble wit, his willingness to sacrifice his own comportment for the sake of a laugh, which is in itself a form of humility and generosity.

Carl’s successes were many; he lived a wonderful life, made all the more wondrous by all of us lucky enough to be witnesses to a compassion so vast and contagious that its resonance will live on, vibrating through time in the words and deeds of his grandsons, their sons and daughters, and so on forward.

Carl is survived by his wife, Kathryn Joseph Peay of Fuquay-Varina; his son, Carl Nicholas Peay of Carrboro; his daughter Ashley Peay-Bettini and son-in-law Chuck Bettini of Apex; his grandsons Hugh, Alex, and Carter Bettini; his sister Dollye Peay Walters and brother-in-law Jim of Charlotte; and several nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Carl Hubert Peay, Sr. and Emma Blalock Peay, his brother James Alfred Peay, his grandparents Alfred and Eleese Blalock and James and Sally Peay.

A memorial service will be held at Graves Memorial Presbyterian Church in Clinton Thursday, April 13, at 2 p.m. Visitation will be held prior to the service beginning at 12:30. Burial will follow at Greenwood Cemetery in Dunn at 4 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to The Alzeheimer’s Association (www.alznc.org), 3739 National Dr., Raleigh, NC 27612.

