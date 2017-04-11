Butler students honored

February’s third grade students of the month for Butler Avenue School are Aliana Tillman, Angel Adams, Jackson Gunnells, Jasiah Robinson, Gage Raynor, Julius Robinson, Keiri Velazquez, Jayla Pickett, Leanne McClenny, Madison Jackson, J’kaeshi Brunson and Niah Torres.

February’s second grade students of the month for Butler Avenue School are Destiny Loftin, William Chavis Jr., Eli Flores, Jaiden Bell, Zachary Smith, Jeylin Nunez, Addison Rackley, Caiden White, Elida Hernandez, Erikson Delgado, JhaNae Rich, Herlin Medina and Cooper Avery.