Crimewatch

(The public reports listed below are provided by the Sampson County Sheriff’s Office, the Clinton Police Department and the N.C. Highway Patrol via the Sheriff’s Office daily jail report.)

Arrests/citations

• April 10 — James Lee Bailey, 18, of 450 Doc Highsmith Lane, Roseboro, was charged with sexual battery. Bond set at $500; court date is April 24.

• April 10 — Craig Dalton, 37, of 1020 Edmond Mathis Road, Clinton, was charged with larceny. Bond set at $600; court date is May 4.

• April 10 — Brittany Leann Williams, 17, of 192 Doc Highsmith Lane, Roseboro, was charged with simple assault. Bond set at $500; court date is May 4.

• April 10 — Kevin Glendale Ruffin, 30, of 159 Harper Glen Lane, Clinton, was charged on out-of-county warrant with unauthorized use of a motor vehicle. Bond set at $500; court date is May 15.

• April 10 — Aurolio Carrasquillo Osorio, 47, of 19 Wildflower Lane, Clinton, was charged with assault on a female and resisting a public officer. No bond set; court date is May 9.

• April 10 — Jorge Alexander Ruiz, 26, of 2064 Basstown Road, Clinton, was charged with two counts of assault on a female. No bond set; court date is May 9.

Incidents/investigations

• April 10 — South River EMC was the victim of theft, in which copper was stolen from a substation in the Clinton-area. The copper was valued at $3,000. Damage to a chain link fence was estimated at $150.

• April 10 — Sylvia Butler of Clinton reported power tools and a weed eater/edger combo stolen from a storage building. Items valued at $950.

Anyone with information about any of these incidents is asked to call law enforcement at 910-592-4141 (Sheriff’s Office) or 910-592-3105 (Clinton Police). Individuals can also text anonymous tips to the Clinton PD at 847411, beginning text with tipcpd.

