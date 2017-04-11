Annual meeting to promote business growth

Over the last five decades, the Clinton 100 Committee has been instrumental in the economic growth and development of Sampson County.

The committee will hold its annual membership meeting Tuesday, May 9, in Heritage Hall of the Sampson County Exposition Center. The event will begin with a reception from 5:30-6:30 p.m., with dinner being served at 6:30 p.m.

According to Ray Jordan, clerk to the committee’s board, the mission of the Clinton 100 Committee is to assist the city of Clinton and the county of Sampson’s economic development programs by enhancing the welfare of the manufacturing, trade, agricultural and agribusiness interests.

Currently at 65 members, the committee is seeking those interested in supporting economic development across Sampson County to join during the annual membership meeting. Each member pays a yearly due that assists with industry growth in the area.

“The membership fees help with industrial recruitment and community development,” Jordan said. “Members of this committee are interested in the community growing and bringing jobs to the community.”

This year’s guest speaker will be Steve Yost, president of the North Carolina Southeastern Partnership. Yost will present information regarding the marketing and recruitment efforts of the Southeastern Partnership that benefits Sampson County.

Earning a bachelor of arts degree in political science from Appalachian State University, Yost also holds a master’s degree from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill and is a certified economic and community developer. He also serves as vice president of the North Carolina Economic Developers Association.

During his tenor, Yost has led collaborative regional initiatives at the local, state and regional levels in economic development since 1994. He has been a leader in marketing, strategic planning, site and infrastructure development, private fundraising, workforce development and the formation of public-private partnerships.

The Clinton 100 Committee has been instrumental in the purchase of hundreds of acres of land for business ventures, like the land that is currently occupied by Smithfield Foods, as well as donated funds to the Sampson Community Theater and towards the construction of the Clinton High School stadium complex.

According to Jordan, the committee encourages and assists in the growth, expansion and retention of existing industry and assisting in the recruitment of new industry or other business venture that enhance the quality of life of the citizens of Clinton and Sampson County. Additionally, the committee works in the sharing of commercial and economic information while encouraging greater interest in and a better understanding of the resources of the city of Clinton and Sampson County.

Committee members assist with the promoting and advertising of the business, cultural and social activities of the community.

“We act as an economic development support group,” Jordan explained.

To reserve a seat at this year’s event, please call the Sampson County Exposition Center at 910-592-6451. The deadline to reserve seats is Monday, May 1.

