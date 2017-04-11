Arrests made in break-in incidents

Two arrests have been made in separate break-in cases investigated by local authorities, who took a teenage girl into custody in connection with an incident last month and arrested another female on Monday in a case from last year.

Sampson County Sheriff’s authorities made the arrests, serving Clinton Police Department warrants on the 2016 case.

In the first arrest, Keighlah Alexis Fields, 19, of 4270 Lake Artesia Road, Faison, was charged with breaking and entering, larceny, obtaining property by false pretense, possession of stolen goods, forgery of instrument and uttering forged instrument.

Warrants were issued and served at the Sampson County Detention Center on Friday.

According to Lt. Marcus Smith, the charges against Fields stem from a break-in reported March 24 at a residence in the 1500 block of Goshen Church Road, in which approximately $3,000 in assorted items were stolen, including jewelry, a laptop and PlayStations.

“Through the investigation, enough probable cause was established to obtain warrants on and charge the suspect in connection with the break-in,” Smith stated.

Fields was placed under $20,000 secured.

The other arrest, in a separate case, was made on Monday.

Kiara McNeill, 20, of 406-D Royal Lane Apartments, Clinton, was charged with two counts of breaking and entering, two counts of trespass during emergency, two counts of curfew violation and four counts of contributing to the delinquency of a juvenile. Bond was set at $15,000 secured for the charges.

McNeill was arrested Monday at her residence.

The warrants were reportedly issued by the Clinton Police Department on Nov. 23, 2016. They were served by the Sampson County Sheriff’s Office. Clinton Police Lt. Robbie King, who took out the warrants, did not immediately return a call seeking details on the case.

By Chris Berendt [email protected]

Reach Managing Editor Chris Berendt at 910-249-4616.

