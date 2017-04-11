Sunrise services to be held at local churches

On Wednesday, April 12 at 7:30 (already in progress) Spring Revival is held at Union Star Freewill Baptist Church. The guest messenger is Apostle John C. McCollum and congregation of Holy Tabernacle Born Again Church, Godwin. Music rendered by a guest choir.

On Wednesday, April 12-14 at 7 p.m. (already in progress) The New Church of Christ, Faison, is celebrating their 17th church anniversary. There will be a different speaker and musical guest each night.

On Wednesday, April 12-14 at 7 p.m. (nightly) Pre-Pastoral Anniversary for Pastor Jeffery B. White, is held at Brown’s Chapel Missionary Baptist Church, Clinton. There will be a different speaker and musical guest each night.

On Wednesday, April 12-14 at 7:30 p.m. “Passion Week” is held at Mt. Zion Missionary Baptist Church, Dunn. There will be a different speaker and musical guest each night.

On Wednesday, April 12-14, at 7:30 p.m. (nightly) Spring Revival is held at New Birth Deliverance and International Church, Keener. There will be a different speaker and musical guest each night.

On Friday, April 14, at 7 p.m. Good Friday service will be held at Wilson Chapel Missionary Baptist Church, Turkey. The guest messenger will be the Rev. Theodore Thomas III, choir and congregation of First Missionary Baptist Church, Warsaw. Refreshments will be served.

On Saturday, April 15, at 1 p.m. Annual Easter Egg Hunt will be held at Brown’s Chapel Missionary Baptist Church, Clinton. Bring your children and win prizes. Food will be served.

On Sunday, April 16, at 6 a.m. Sunrise Service will be held at Mt. Pleasant Missionary Baptist Church, and breakfast will be served. Resurrection Sunday morning service at 10:45 a.m.

On Sunday, April 16, at 6 a.m. Sunrise Service will be held at Greater Mt. Calvary Holiness Church, Clinton. Regular morning worship service will begin at 11:30 a.m. The pastor, the Rev. Ruby T. Boykin will minister the word and music by the combine choir. An Easter egg hunt will following morning service, and three prizes will be given away. Refreshments will be served.

On Sunday, April 16, at 6 a.m. Sunrise Service will be held at Elizabeth Missionary Baptist Church, Autryville. Breakfast will be served at 7 a.m.; Easter expressions at 8 a.m.; Sunday School at 9 a.m.; morning worship service at 10 a.m. The pastor, the Rev. Tyman Wallace Sr. will bring forth the message for both services, and the young adult choir will render the music.

On Sunday, April 16, at 6 a.m. Sunrise Service will be held at The New Church of Christ, Faison. Worship service will begin at 11 a.m. Dinner will be served following morning service. At 3 p.m. an Easter program with different activities will be held for the children.

On Sunday, April 16, at 7 a.m. Sunrise Service will be held at Chapel Hill Missionary Baptist Church, Autryville. Breakfast will be served following the Sunrise Service. The associate ministers of the church will bring forth the word. Morning worship service will begin at 10 a.m. The Rev. Freddie Herring will bring forth the message and the combine choir will render the music.

On Sunday, April 16, at 11 a.m. Holy Communion will be celebrated on Easter Sunday at Arise Ministries, 8176 Turkey Hwy., Turkey. The pastor, Elder Antonio L. Royal, will minister the word and the combine choir will render the music.

On Sunday, April 16, at 11 a.m. Beaver Dam Missionary Baptist Church on Odom Road, Clinton, will observe Annual Men’s Day service. The pastor, the Rev. Jeremy Jones, will bring forth the message and the community male chorus will render the music.

On Sunday, April 16, at 3 p.m. Union Star Freewill Baptist Church, Clinton, will observe their Annual Y.P.C.L and the Sunshine Band program. The guest messenger will be Minister Tevin Boykin of Bailey.

On Sunday, April 16, at 3 p.m. Andrew Chapel Missionary Baptist Church, Clinton, will celebrate their Male Chorus 25th anniversary. There will be different musical guests on the program.

On Sunday, April 16-19 at 7 p.m. (nightly) Youth Revival will be held at Holly Grove Holiness Church, Clinton. The praise team will render the music. FMI call 910-592-3219.

On Tuesday, April 18-20 at 7:30 p.m.(nightly) Youth Revival will be held at Little Piney Grove Missionary Baptist Church, Clinton. There will be a different speaker and musical guest each night.

On Saturday, April 22, at 6 p.m. Red Hill Missionary Baptist Church, Clinton, will be celebrating their Annual Rainbow Tea at Colonial Heights, 1140 Elizabeth St., Clinton.

On Saturday, April 22, at 6 p.m. the annual usher’s program, “The Trinity,” will be held at Point Level Disciples of Christ Church, Clinton. There will be different speakers on the program.

On Sunday, April 23, at 11 a.m. Men’s Day Service will be held at Holly Grove Disciples of Christ Church, Clinton. The guest will be Bishop Calvin Allen of Bethelite Missionary Baptist Church, Magnolia. The men’s chorus will render the music.

On Sunday, April 23, at 4 p.m. the continuance of Pastor Jeffery B. White’s 7th Pastoral Anniversary will be held at Brown’s Chapel Missionary Baptist Church, Clinton. Dr. Calvin Brewington and New Genesis Fresh Start Ministries will be the guests for the evening. Dinner will be served following morning service.

On Wednesday, April 26-28 at 7 p.m. (nightly) Spring Revival will be held at Chapel Hill Missionary Baptist Church. There will be different speakers on the program and different choirs each night.

On Sunday, May 7, at 11 a.m. Women’s Day will be observed at Red Hill Missionary Baptist Church, Clinton.

Prayer Service/Bible Studies:

Journey Group Bible Study/Sunday/6 p.m./The Journey Church/PlainvView

Trinity United Freewill Holiness Church,Clinton/Bible Study/Sunday/8 a.m.

Prayer service/Monday/5:30 p.m./House of Jacob/Clinton.

Prayer service/Monday at 6 p.m./ Wednesday at 6:30 p.m./

New Life Outreach Ministries, Clinton.

Tuesday, 11 a.m./Pilgrim Rest Missionary Baptist Church, Ivanhoe

Tuesday, 7 p.m./Cooper Chapel UHC, Clinton.

Tuesday, 7 p.m./ Bearskin MBC, Clinton.

Tuesday, 7 p.m./The New Church of Christ, Faison.

Tuesday, 7 p.m./Arise Ministries, Turkey.

Tuesday, 7:30 p.m./Mt Pleasant Church, Turkey.

Tuesday, 7:30 p.m./Ram In The Bush Church, Clinton.

Prayer service/Bible study is held every Wednesday morning at 11 a.m.

and every Friday at 7 p.m. at Point Level Disciples of Christ Church,Clinton.

Wednesday, 6 p.m./ Brown’s Chapel MBC, Clinton.

Wednesday, 6 p.m./ Littlefield MBC, Newton Grove.

Wednesday, 6 p.m./Elizebeth MBC, Autryville.

Wednesday, 6 p.m./Wards Chapel MBC, Delway.

Wednesday, 6 p.m./First Missionary Baptist, Warsaw.

Wednesday,before the1st and 3rd/ 6 p.m./Cedar Creek MBC, Clinton.

Wednesday, 6 p.m./Temple of God Deliverance Ministry, Roseboro.

Wednesday, 6:30 p.m./ First Baptist Missionary Baptist Church, Clinton.

Wednesday, 6:30 p.m./Holly Grove Church of Christ, Clinton.

Wednesday, 6:30 p.m./Pilgrim Rest Missionary Baptist Church, Ivanhoe.

Wednesday, 6:45 p.m./Roseville Missionary Baptist Church, Harrells

Wednesday, 7 p.m./Sampson Chapel Disciples of Christ, Clinton.

Wednesday, 7 p.m./Hour of Power/Mt. Pleasant Missionary Baptist, Clinton.

Wednesday,7 p.m and./2nd and 4th Friday/ 7 p.m. (Spanish Ministry)

Holly Grove Holiness Church 1519 Indian Town Rd.Clinton.

Wednesday, 7 p.m./Snow Hill Missionary Baptist Church, Roseboro.

Wednesday, 7 p.m./ Morning Star United Holy Church, Clinton.

Wednesday, 7 p.m./ The New Church of Christ, Faison.

Wednesday, 7 p.m./Faison Chapel Missionary Baptist Church, Warsaw

Wednesday, 7 p.m./ Piney Green Disciple Church, Newton Grove.

Wednesday, 7 p.m./St. Stephen A.M.E. Zion Church, Garland

Wednesday, 7 p.m./Mt. Zion Missionary Baptist Church, Dunn

Wednesday, 7 p.m./Garland First Baptist Church, Garland.

Wednesday, 7 p.m./The Journey Church. Plainview, Dunn.

Wednesday, 7 p.m./Greater St. Luke United Holy Church, Rose Hill.

Every 1st.Wednesday, 7 p.m./ Mission night/Baptist Men/WMU/Youth

Turkey Baptist Church, Turkey.

Wednesday, 7 p.m./ First MissionaryBaptist Church, Turkey.

Wednesday, 7 p.m./Corporage Prayer

Every 1st Wed./St.Peter United Holiness Church, Keener.

Wednesday, 7 p.m./Running Branch Disciples of Christ Church, Clinton.

Wednesday, 7 p.m./Robinson Chapel Missionary Baptist, Roseboro.

Wednesday, 7:30 p.m./St. Jude Church of Christ, Warsaw

Wednesday, 7:30 p.m./ First MissionaryBaptistChurch, Roseboro.

Wednesday, 7:30 p.m./ Roseboro United Methodist, Roseboro.

Wednesday, 7:30 p.m./Original Bible Way Tabernacle, Mt.Olive.

Wednesday, 7:30 p.m/Holy Tabernacle U.H.Church, Roseboro.

Held every 1st and 3rd Wednesday at 7:30 p.m./Goshen Disciples Church,

Faison, and preaching is every 2nd and 4th Wednesday at 7:30 p.m.

Thursday, at 5 p.m. till 5:30 p.m (Prayer Service) Bible Study/

5:30 till 6:30 p.m at Lisbon St. Missionary Baptist Church, Clinton.

Thursday, at 6 p.m./House of Prayer in Faison/Rev. Everlena Oliver

Thursday, 6:30 p.m./Wilson Chapel Missionary Baptist Church, Turkey.

Thursday, 7 p.m./WhoSoEver Will Disciples of Christ Church, Newton Grove.

Thursday, 7 p.m./Greater Six Runs Missionary Baptist Church, Turkey.

Thursday, 7 p.m./Milton Grove Missionary Baptist Church, Clinton.

Thursday, 7 p.m.and Joy night every 4th Friday night

held at Whosoever Will Disciples of Christ Church, Newton Grove.

Thursday, 7 p.m./Bible Study/Trinity Outreach Ministries, Clinton.

Thursday, 7:30 p.m/St. Jude United Holy Church, Clinton.

Joy Night 7:30 p.m./Ram In The Bush/every 3rd Thursday, Clinton.

Every Friday, 7 p.m./Faison Chapel Missionary Baptist Church, Warsaw.

By Marilyn Wright Contributing columnist

To report church news, please call 910-709-7317 or 910-551-8624 or email [email protected]

