One killed, one injured in fiery N.C. 24 wreck

AUTRYVILLE — One person was killed and another transported to Cape Fear Valley Medical Center in Fayetteville following a grisly wreck in which a six-wheel flatbed truck attempted to cross oncoming traffic on N.C. 24 and was hit by a tractor-trailer loaded with lumber.

The wreck happened at 3:58 p.m. Tuesday at the intersection of N.C. 24 and Minnie-Hall Road. Six hours later, the road was still closed and traffic was being rerouted so the wreckage, lumber and other debris could be cleaned up. According to reports from First Sgt. David Kinlaw, the tractor-trailer had just left a local lumber mill and was traveling west on N.C. 24

The flatbed truck was traveling north on Minnie-Hall Road and attempting to cross N.C. 24 as the tractor-trailer loaded down with logs approached.

“(The flatbed truck) was going straight across N.C. 24 and failed to yield the right of way and was hit on the passenger side,” said Kinlaw.

The impact left the truck mangled and caused a fire in the passenger area that ultimately engulfed the vehicle and claimed the life of the driver, whose name was not immediately available. After the collision, the log truck ran off the right side of the roadway and came to rest in a wooded area off the embankment. The logs spilled across the road as a result of the collision.

The driver of the log truck, whose name was also not immediately known, was transported to Cape Fear for what Kinlaw called “non-life-threatening injuries.” Trooper Evelyn Campos is investigating the wreck and was expected to release further information.

Kinlaw said that intersection has been the site of at least one other major wreck recently, the signs of which could still be seen on the road. Troopers, firefighters and other first responders were still hard at work into the night Tuesday “trying to get all the stuff off the road” following Tuesday’s deadly wreck, Kinlaw noted.

The death was the fourth in as many wrecks on Sampson County roadways this year.

