Cooperative Extension helps farmers search for alternative enterprises

Change is continuous in farming. Prices, farm programs, trade policies, technology, markets, and consumer preferences all change continuously, just to name some of the causes. Many farmers search for alternative enterprises and opportunities to help diversify their farm operations. Some farm enterprises benefit from these changes and some are harmed; the search for profitable alternatives is a continuous challenge. There are seven important questions that should guide the search for alternative enterprises. Answering each one of these is important to achieving success.

1. Why are you interested in alternative enterprises?

2. What are consumers interested in buying and who will be your customers?

3. What are you planning to sell and how will you sell it?

4. Will your product require processing, and if so, how will you sell it?

5. What business and legal issues apply?

6. What resources will you need?

7. Will it be financially feasible and worthwhile?

Scheduled for late fall, a High-Tunnel Greenhouse Workshop will be conducted to provide produce growers with the latest research-based information and the basics of high-tunnel production. An alternative farm tour will also be conducted to give farmers opportunities for diversifying their operations and show that there is no one recipe for sustainable agriculture in our region. More details on the workshop and tour to come.

Realize that enterprise selection is a complicated and demanding process. It should be considered no different than evaluating any other business opportunity. The amount of time and energy spent in research should be directly related to the amount of capital at risk and the potential rewards. All of this takes a lot of work, but it is well worth taking time to make sure the ideas you are considering will work and to avoid problems or disappointments down the road.

For more information, please contact James Hartsfield, Extension Area Farm Management Agent, with North Carolina Cooperative Extension, Sampson County Center, at 592-7161.

By James Hartsfield Contributing columnist

James Hartsfield is an area extension agent specializing in farm management serving Sampson and Duplin counties.

James Hartsfield is an area extension agent specializing in farm management serving Sampson and Duplin counties.