House of Raeford Farms debuts nw online presence

ROSE HILL — House of Raeford Farms today announced the launch of the company’s new website. Built with user experience in mind, the website (www.HouseOfRaeford.com) features a host of new tools and information highlighting all aspects of House of Raeford’s brand—from products and services to culture and commitments.

“House of Raeford is a fourth-generation, family-owned business with a strong foundation,” said House of Raeford Farms President and CEO Bob Johnson. “We are focused on building upon this foundation for the next generation of poultry production, and growing deeper roots within the chicken food service and retail markets. With the launch of this new website come renewed commitments, especially to our customers, as well as our communities, employees and growers.”

For the first time, the new website features a full product showcase, making it possible for customers and consumers to access information on all House of Raeford products and services, including the company’s newly expanded product line.

The new site also highlights House of Raeford’s ongoing contributions to the community and its dedication to the health and safety of employees, animal welfare, food safety, product quality, and protection of the environment. Another new feature also enables those interested in employment or grower opportunities with the company to get information and submit applications online.

To learn about new products, browse new recipes and explore additional features, visit www.HouseOfRaeford.com.

House of Raeford Farms, Inc. is one of the nation’s top ten largest chicken processors, providing ready-to-cook and further processed chicken products to the foodservice, retail, and export markets. The company is family-owned and operated and based out of Rose Hill, North Carolina with additional facilities in Georgia, Louisiana, North Carolina, and South Carolina.