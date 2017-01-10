Meeting the needs, sun or snow

Despite the wintery mix that fell in Sampson and Duplin counties Saturday, farmers were quick to respond to the needs of their animals, like these cows, who were eagerly awaiting the hay this farmer was getting to them.

