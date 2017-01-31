Greenhouse work begins

These two photos, taken by Cindy Ivey of Duplin County, show the equipment used to steam the styrofoam trays used in tobacco greenhouses and the trays stacked once they have been steamed. The trays are steamed in an effort to reduce disease pathogens. Farmers will begin seeding in about a month.

