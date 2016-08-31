Chamber gearing up for Cycle NC

Can you believe that September is already here? We have so many exciting things that are going on at the Chamber that we would love for the community to get involved in. With the cool fall crisp air around the corner you will see Sampson County come back alive with all of the fall festivities.

CycleNC is just around the corner on Thursday, Oct. 6. With more than 1,100 people coming to Sampson County to stay over night, we need to make them feel welcome in not just our community but in our businesses. If you are interested in volunteering or want to know ways for your business to be involved then contact us at the Chamber.

The Chamber Coat Closet is kicking back into gear. With the Coat Closet we are able to give children and adults who are less fortunate an opportunity to stay warm this fall and winter season. Coats will be collected in places all of Sampson County starting in November, so if you have old coats lying around that you never use, they will be greatly appreciated.

Labor Day is quickly approaching and we would like to wish the community a safe and happy Labor Day. For information on any of the events coming up or how to get involved with the Chamber please contact us at 910-592-6177 or at [email protected]

The Chamber Member of the Week is Mary Gran Nursing Center. They offer patients a short-term rehabilitation and nursing option following the fragile phase of an illness or injury.