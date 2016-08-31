SECU awards local scholarships

State Employees’ Credit Union (SECU) members, through the member-funded SECU Foundation, presented $5,000 scholarships to Blake Davis and Cameron Owen, for attendance to Sampson Community College.

Based on the Credit Union philosophy of “People Helping People,” these scholarships recognize the recipient’s leadership, excellence of character, integrity and community involvement. Scholarship funds will be applied to tuition and other expenses associated with their community college education.

State Employees’ Credit Union’s local Advisory Board member Linda Brunson comments, “My fellow SECU members and I are dedicated to helping North Carolina students succeed in their pursuit of higher education. The SECU Foundation ‘People Helping People’ Scholarship program allows us the opportunity to provide resources for many deserving individuals to attain their educational goals through our State’s excellent community college system. As a representative of SECU’s membership, I am very pleased to award these scholarships to Blake Davis and Cameron Owen.”

Annually, SECU members provide two “People Helping People” Scholarships to each of the 58 community colleges in North Carolina through the SECU Foundation scholarship program. To date, nearly $7 million has been awarded to help the State’s community college students further their education.

About SECU and the SECU Foundation

A not-for-profit financial cooperative owned by its members, SECU has been providing employees of the State of North Carolina and their families with consumer financial services for 79 years. The Credit Union also offers a diversified line of financial advisory services including retirement and education planning, tax preparation, insurance, trust and estate planning services, and investments through its partners and affiliated entities. SECU serves over 2 million members through 256 branch offices, nearly 1,100 ATMs, 24/7 Member Services via phone and a website, www.ncsecu.org. The SECU Foundation, a 501c (3) charitable organization funded solely by the contributions of SECU members, promotes local community development in North Carolina primarily through high impact projects in the areas of housing, education, healthcare and human services.