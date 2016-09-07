Chamber prepares for upcoming holidays

November is right around the corner and the Chamber is proud to partner with the Small Business Center as well as other community supporters to promote Shop Small Saturday or as most of you know it as Small Business Saturday. There are multiple reasons why the Chamber encourages the community to shop local not just on that one Saturday, but everyday.

Buying local means for every $100 spent at a locally owned business, $73 remains in the local economy.

Buying local means when we shop locally owned businesses, our money is re-circulated over and over and creates up to 75 percent more tax revenue to our community and state.

Buying local means by shopping, dining, and doing business locally, we are supporting the success of these businesses by keeping dollars in the local economy.

While the benefits of purchasing within Sampson County could go on and on, I just want to encourage the community to shop local this holiday season and to remind you of the importance of supporting our local businesses. The Saturday after Thanksgiving, Nov. 26, is Shop Small Saturday. I encourage each of you to stop in to local businesses and first off, thank them for their support of the community and their dedication to our local economy. Secondly, I encourage you to support them and shop local.

I am really excited about seeing the community out and about this fall, and I hope to see you in a local store! If you have any questions about the Chamber and how we can work for you, please call us about 910-592-6177 or email us at [email protected]

By Kaitlin Norris Contributing columnist

Kaitlin Norris is the executive director of the Clinton Sampson Chamber of Commerce.

