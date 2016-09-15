Chamber honors Party Perfect

The Clinton-Sampson Chamber of Commerce’s Member of the Week is Party Perfect Rentals. Party Perfect Rentals specializes in the rentals of linens, tables, tents, chairs, arbors, dance floors, centerpieces and much more. The company, located on Reedsford Road just outside the city limits, has been in business for over 28 years providing services for weddings, parties, meetings and other occasions. Party Perfect also provides delivery and decorating for any event. Party Perfect can be visited at 1823 Reedsford Road in Clinton or contacted at 910-592-5734, via email at [email protected] or on Facebook at Party Perfect Rentals.

