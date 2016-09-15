Big things on tap for fall

Happy Thursday, Chamber friends! I am so excited for all of the wonderful festivities coming up in Sampson County. If you are a business owner or are just looking to get involved in the community, now it the time to do it! With fall only two short weeks away, we are gearing up for a busy season here at the Chamber.

Join us Monday, Sept. 19, for our Member of the Week. This coming week we will be celebrating Butler and Faircloth Real Estate. Join us Monday at 301 East Main St. here in Clinton to recognize Butler and Faircloth as our Chamber Member of the week at 10:30 a.m.

Cycle NC is just around the corner! If your business would like to participate please contact me or Sheila Barefoot with the Convention and Visitors Bureau as soon as possible. We encourage the community to come out on Oct. 6 and celebrate the cyclist and enjoy the last Alive After Five with not just one band, but two! There will be vendors, great bands, food, hot tethered air balloon ride, and a lot of fun! This is an event that Sampson County has been waiting for and you do not want to miss it!

The Chamber’s annual Coat Closet is coming up and we are getting prepared for it. We already have some great sponsors and we would love more. If you are interested in giving back to the community and this awesome cause, please do not hesitate to contact us here at the Chamber. Do you have old coats hanging around that is taking up too much room in your closet? We will have multiple drop off locations around Sampson County starting the first of November so be on the lookout.

We encourage you to get involved with us here at the Chamber and in the Sampson County community. Now is the time to be seen and get known. Contact us for any questions regarding the Chamber and how we can work for you. You can reach us at 910-592-6177 or by email at [email protected]

http://clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/09/web1_Kaitlin-Norris-1-1.jpg

By Kaitlin Norris Contributing columnist

Kaitlin Norris is the executive director of the Clinton Sampson Chamber of Commerce.

Kaitlin Norris is the executive director of the Clinton Sampson Chamber of Commerce.