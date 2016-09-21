Chamber gears up for fall events

Happy Thursday Chamber friends! Can you believe that today is the first official day of fall? I know not everyone is excited, but as for us here at the Chamber, we are thankful for cooler weather coming our way. The cooler weather is not the only thing getting us excited! Join us this fall for all of our events and networking opportunities.

Join us this coming Monday to celebrate our Chamber Member of the Week, Ann’s Sew-N-Vac! Ann’s is located at 360 Faison Hwy. in Clinton. We hope to see everyone out there at 10:30 a.m. supporting Ann’s Sew-N-Vac as we network and take pictures celebrating her business for the week.

Cycle NC is just a week and a half away. What is Cycle NC? A group of over 1,000 cyclist will be riding their bikes all the way from the mountains to the coast of North Carolina for a week. They will ride 60-70 miles a day and then stop and stay in a host town. Sampson County is fortunate enough to be called a host town for the 2016 race. They will be arriving on Thursday, Oct. 6, and will be a part of the last Alive After Five outside in the parking lot of the Expo Center. There will be tons of vendors and fun for everyone! Come on out and welcome the cyclist to Sampson County!

Don’t forget to round up any old coats that are sitting in the back of your closet. We will begin collecting coats for the Coat Closet the first of November. We are still accepting sponsorships through the end of September to help us with our 7th Annual Coat Closet. We have had wonderful support for this project over the last seven years and we are very grateful for such a giving community! Looking to volunteer for our Coat Closet? Contact the Chamber today!

For any information about joining the Chamber or for any questions about our upcoming events we encourage you to contact us today. You can reach us at 910-592-6177 or by email at [email protected]

http://clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/09/web1_Kaitlin-Norris-3.jpg

By Kaitlin Norris Contributing columnist

Kaitlin Norris is the executive director of the Clinton-Sampson Chamber of Commerce.

Kaitlin Norris is the executive director of the Clinton-Sampson Chamber of Commerce.