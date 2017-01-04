Chamber provides learning experience

Happy Thursday Chamber Friends! My name is Corey Spell and I am a senior at Clinton High School. I was able to have an internship with the Chamber through the CTE Internship course at school from the end of August to January. I have truly enjoyed working with Kaitlin and Lesi on several different projects and community events.

During my time at the Chamber I have been able to help with Cycle NC, Member of the Week, annual Christmas parade, annual banquet, Martin Luther King reception, and social media output. By helping with these things I was able to really see how important marketing is to a business. When I first started, our social media accounts had not been active or updated. I was able to begin posting pictures and information of the events that have been going on at the Chamber in the past months. From Facebook to Instagram, and even Twitter, social media is an important factor at the Chamber in reaching the members of our community and surrounding communities with upcoming events and activities.

My most favorite experience while interning at the Chamber, was planning, organizing, and setting up the annual Christmas parade. I never knew how much work went into preparing for the parade. I was also able to help Anthony Sessoms lead the parade with the chamber banner.

For any information about our events or what is going on in Sampson County give us a call at 910-592-6177 or you can reach us at [email protected]

By Corey Spell Chamber intern

