New sales manager named

U.S. Cellular (NYSE: USM) has named Luis Vargas sales manager for the Clinton store at 360 Northeast Blvd. Vargas leads store associates to help customers get the exact plan and device to meet their needs and show them how wireless technology can simplify and enhance their life or business. Vargas has more than four years of wireless experience.

“Luis’ passion and leadership throughout his U.S. Cellular journey is inspiring and motivating, and I am excited to have him guide our Clinton team,” said Jeremy Taylor, director of sales for U.S. Cellular in eastern North Carolina. “At U.S. Cellular, we focus on providing the best wireless experience for our customers through a high-quality network and the most knowledgeable associates in the industry.”

Vargas most recently served as sales manager for one of the company’s locations in Wilmington. Vargas lives in Clinton.

About U.S. Cellular

U.S. Cellular is the fifth-largest full-service wireless carrier in the United States, providing national network coverage and industry-leading innovations designed to elevate the customer experience. The Chicago-based carrier offers coverage where the other carriers don’t and a wide range of communication services that enhance consumers’ lives, increase the competitiveness of local businesses and improve the efficiency of government operations. U.S. Cellular has the Highest Wireless Network Quality Performance in the North Central Region, according to the J.D. Power 2016 U.S. Wireless Network Quality Performance Study, and 99 percent of customers have access to 4G LTE speeds. To learn more about U.S. Cellular, visit one of its retail stores or uscellular.com. To get the latest news, promos and videos, connect with U.S. Cellular on Facebook.com/uscellular, Twitter.com/uscellular and YouTube.com/uscellularcorp.

