Crimewatch

(The public reports listed below are provided by the Sampson County Sheriff’s Office, the Clinton Police Department and the N.C. Highway Patrol via the Sheriff’s Office daily jail report.)

Arrests/citations

• Sept. 1 — Joshua Carl Westbrook, 28, of 1222 Harmon St., Clinton, was charged with breaking and entering into a motor vehicle. Bond set at $500; court date is Sept. 27.

• Sept. 2 — Carlos Garcia, 50, of 221 Patterson Lane, Salemburg, was charged with misdemeanor larceny. Bond set at $3,000; court date is Sept. 9.

• Sept. 2 — Brandon Lee Conner, 25, of 1768 Honrine Road, Clinton, was charged with assault inflicting serious bodily injury and assault by strangulation. No bond set; court date is Sept. 9.

• Sept. 3 — Charles Faulkner, 31, of 530 Kitty Fork Road, Clinton, was charged with breaking and entering and damage to property. Bond set at $5,500; court date is Sept. 9.

• Sept. 3 — Roxanne Nancy Arnold, 24, of 2487 Hobbton Hwy., Clinton, was charged with breaking and entering. Bond set at $20,000; court date is Sept. 9.

Incidents/investigations

• Sept. 2 — Sandra Tanner of Roseboro reported the theft of a gas stove and medications from her home. The items were valued at $1,200. Damage to a washing machine was estimated at $300.

• Sept. 2 — Richard Gall of Cary reported the theft of a Appaloosa horse, valued at $1,000.

• Sept. 3 — Amber Stewart of Clinton reported damage to a tanning bed after someone entered her home through a window. The damage was estimated at $3,000.

Anyone with information about any of these incidents is asked to call law enforcement at 910-592-4141 (Sheriff’s Office) or 910-592-3105 (Clinton Police). Individuals can also text anonymous tips to the Clinton PD at 847411, beginning text with tipcpd.

