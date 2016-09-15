Crimewatch

(The public reports listed below are provided by the Sampson County Sheriff’s Office, the Clinton Police Department and the N.C. Highway Patrol via the Sheriff’s Office daily jail report.)
Arrests/citations
• Sept. 14 — Jackie Gregory Smith, 50, of 2985 HB Lewis Road, Clinton, was charged with failing to work after paid. Bond set at $1,000; court date is Oct. 18.
Incidents/investigations
• Sept. 14 — Ralph Cline of Harrells reported the theft of a generator, welder, welding shield and various hand tools from his property. Items were valued at $700. A minivan, valued at $3,000, was stolen and recovered.
• Sept. 14 — The Roseboro Fire Department was the victim of property damage. A fire truck utility door sustained $1,000 in estimated damage.
