Crimewatch

(The public reports listed below are provided by the Sampson County Sheriff’s Office, the Clinton Police Department and the N.C. Highway Patrol via the Sheriff’s Office daily jail report.)

Arrests/citations

• Sept. 16 — Michelle Avery Murphy, 48, of 304 Pineview Road, Clinton, was charged with simple assault. No bond set; court date is Oct. 10.

• Sept. 16 — Dennis Wayne Murphy, 53, of 304 Pineview Road, Clinton, was charged with assault on a female. No bond set; court date is Oct. 10.

Incidents/investigations

• Sept. 14 — Lewis Capps of Clinton reported a break-in and theft of an electric wheelchair, valued at $2,000. A door frame sustained an estimated $500 in damage.

• Sept. 14 — Beverly and Shayquan Williams of Clinton reported a break-in and theft of money, personal information and financial cards, valued at $320. Damage to a wooden door and a bathroom door handle was estimated at $600.

• Sept. 15 — Central Carolina Seeding of Winston-Salem reported a lime spreading machine, valued at $7,000, stolen from a site in the Roseboro area.

• Sept. 15 — Curtis McLamb of Dunn reported a residential break-in and theft of numerous items. Two TVs, assorted jewelry, a firearm and ammunition and medications were stolen. Items were valued at $1,160.

• Sept. 15 — Robert Dabbs of Garland reported five revolvers, valued at $2,700, and coins, valued at $50, taken from the trunk of his vehicle.

Anyone with information about any of these incidents is asked to call law enforcement at 910-592-4141 (Sheriff’s Office) or 910-592-3105 (Clinton Police). Individuals can also text anonymous tips to the Clinton PD at 847411, beginning text with tipcpd.

Anyone with information about any of these incidents is asked to call law enforcement at 910-592-4141 (Sheriff’s Office) or 910-592-3105 (Clinton Police). Individuals can also text anonymous tips to the Clinton PD at 847411, beginning text with tipcpd.