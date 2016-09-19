Crimewatch

(The public reports listed below are provided by the Sampson County Sheriff’s Office, the Clinton Police Department and the N.C. Highway Patrol via the Sheriff’s Office daily jail report.)

Arrests/citations

• Sept. 16 — Carolyn Raye Dabbs, 45, of 40 E. Third St., Garland, was charged with breaking and entering of a motor vehicle, felony larceny, fraud-obtaining money/property by false pretense, possessing/concealing stolen property and possession of firearm by felon. Bond set at $23,000; court date is Sept. 23.

• Sept. 16 — Elaine Hernandez Saec, 54, of 100 Glory Lane, Newton Grove, was charged with assault inflicting serious bodily injury. No bond set; court date is Sept. 23.

• Sept. 16 — Rodney Derrick Williams, 28, of 1696 Butler Island Road, Roseboro, was charged with assault on a female. Bond set at $1,000; court date is Sept. 27.

• Sept. 16 — William T. Herring III, 28, of 1308 Still Monument Way, Raleigh, was charged with assault inflicting serious injury. Bond set at $500; court date is Oct. 10.

• Sept. 16 — Edward Micah Howard, 23, of 1208 Bearskin Road, Salemburg, was charged with larceny- shoplifting. Bond set at $500; court date is Oct. 12.

• Sept. 18 — Mildred Michele Suggs, 34, of 114 Pierce St., Clinton, was charged with assault inflicting serious injury. No bond set; court date is Oct. 12.

• Sept. 18 — Zachary Cole Sabourin, 26, of 1584 Parker Memorial Road, Clinton, was charged with driving while impaired and child restraint violation. Bond set at $1,500; court date is Oct. 20.

• Sept. 18 — Adrian Christopher Chalmers, 24, of 510 North Ellis Ave., Dunn, was charged with larceny. Bond set at $500; court date is Oct. 12.

• Sept. 18 — Terry Lynette Melvin, 51, of 2551 Old Mintz Hwy., Roseboro, was charged with simple non-physical threat upon an officer, resisting public officer and handicapped parking violation. Bond set at $1,500; court date is Oct. 10.

Incidents/investigations

• Sept. 17 — Eva Wilson of Turkey reported seats slashed in her vehicle and gasoline poured in the floorboards. Damage estimated at $1,000.

• Sept. 17 — Kevin Kirby of Clinton reported his vehicle defaced by spray paint and the side mirror and windshield wipers damaged. Total damage was estimated at $1,200.

• Sept. 17 — Sheila Underwood of Autryville reported a lawn mower, valued at $1,000, taken from her property.

• Sept. 18 — Brenda Steele of Clinton reported a break-in and theft of numerous items, including three watches, a laptop and a .40-caliber pistol. Items were valued at $2,800. Damage to a double door frame was estimated at $300.

• Sept. 18 — Union High School was the victim of damage of property. Someone spinning tires in the grass inflicted $500 in damage.

Anyone with information about any of these incidents is asked to call law enforcement at 910-592-4141 (Sheriff’s Office) or 910-592-3105 (Clinton Police). Individuals can also text anonymous tips to the Clinton PD at 847411, beginning text with tipcpd.

