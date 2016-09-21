Crimewatch

(The public reports listed below are provided by the Sampson County Sheriff’s Office, the Clinton Police Department and the N.C. Highway Patrol via the Sheriff’s Office daily jail report.)
Arrests/citations
• Sept. 20 — Sean Patrick Champney, 30, of 205 Neuchatel Court, New Bern, was charged with breaking and entering, larceny, possessing/concealing stolen property and simple assault. Bond set at $16,000; court date is Oct. 17.
Incidents/investigations
• Sept. 19 — Katherine Grimes of Faison reported the theft of a 2001 golf cart, valued at $1,500.
• Sept. 19 — Madelin Arriaga of Godwin reported items removed from her residence, including a TV, iPad, another tablet, refrigerator, blender and microwave. Items valued at $1,733.
• Sept. 20 — McDonald’s of Newton Grove reported the back glass door broken into with a cinder block. Damage estimated at $700.
• Sept. 20 — Pamela Smith of Turkey reported a residential break-in, with a rifle and camera equipment, valued at a total of $555, taken. A brick was seized.
• Sept. 20 — Genelenior Fan of Roseboro reported the larceny of a hot water heater and stove, valued a total of $1,100.
• Sept. 20 — Cross Matthews of Clinton reported damage to a Toyota Tacoma, estimated at $4,500.
Anyone with information about any of these incidents is asked to call law enforcement at 910-592-4141 (Sheriff’s Office) or 910-592-3105 (Clinton Police). Individuals can also text anonymous tips to the Clinton PD at 847411, beginning text with tipcpd.