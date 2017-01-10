Crimewatch

(The public reports listed below are provided by the Sampson County Sheriff’s Office, the Clinton Police Department and the N.C. Highway Patrol via the Sheriff’s Office daily jail report.)

Arrests/citations

• Jan. 9 — Paul Eugene Sweatt, 56, of 25 Church Road, Clinton, was charged with possession of cocaine. Bond set at $5,000; court date is Jan. 13.

• Jan. 9 — BWB Construction of Clinton was the victim in the theft of a generator from a construction site. The generator was valued at $1,000.

Anyone with information about any of these incidents is asked to call law enforcement at 910-592-4141 (Sheriff’s Office) or 910-592-3105 (Clinton Police). Individuals can also text anonymous tips to the Clinton PD at 847411, beginning text with tipcpd.

