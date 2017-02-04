Midway Elementary names honor students

Midway Elementary School names its honor students for the second nine weeks.

Superintendent’s List

Fifth grade — Emily Dodson and Amalia Molly Parker

Third grade — Wilson Mayo and Evander Pope

Principal’s List

Fifth grade — Giovanny Alejo, Ethan Allen, Joseph Bass, Chloe Boyette, Mykenzi Cashwell, Sara Kate Honeycutt, Donathan Jernigan, Isabella Lisk, Heinze Mondragon, Hayden Sanders, Holden Sinclair, Amber Tew, Jada Williams, McKenzie Williams, Morgan Williams and Jerrod Wise

Fourth grade — Kaydin Brown, Kennedi Brown, Sophia Bryan, Eduardo Gonzalez, Everett Jackson, Samoya James, Michelle Koopman, Eva Kate McLamb, Molly McLamb, Isaiah Oates, Kash Perry, Vander Phillips, Alexis Rhodes, Kelsey Tart and Summer Watson

Third grade — Gabrielle Bonney, Sawyer Bradshaw, Alexis Davis, AnnaBell Ennis, Miah Gonzalez, Emily Hijma, Landon Holland, Connor Jackson, Ella Love, Anna Lovitt, Alexander Parker, Branden Pawlowski, Luke Peterson, Kayla Raines, Natasha Rangel Melo, Rocio Santiago Mejia, Carson Tew, Arizona Tyndall, Lizbeth Ventura-Antonio and Camden Wilson

Honor roll

Fifth grade — Ayden Blalock, Rachel Brown, Emma Carraway, Yisell Cisneros, ZyEria Covington, Ciara Coxum, Guillermo Diaz-Villasenor, Victor Esteves Pulido, Jesus Abraham Florido Ruiz, Christian Gainey, Juan Garcia Cruz, Christian Gonzalez, Alonzo Hernandez, Maria Hernandez, Connor Jackson, Marshall King, Zane Melton, Andres Mijangos-Cruz, Yeretza Mondragon, Jakari Parker-Williams, Angel Ramirez, Elijah Rivera, Anderson Rodriguez-Salas, Judith Salgado, Karen Suarez-Torres, Ayden Tew and Alaina Weekes

Fourth grade — Montzerrath Acosta, Madison Beasley, Luis Castro-Resendiz, Jordyn Christopher, Alondra Espinoza, Emmanuel Firstov-Cook, Ladison Grace Gregory, Aden Lustig, Alyssa McKinley, Preston Medlin, Julie Rodriguez Portillo, Blake Rozier, Brady West, Kylie Williams, Joseph Grant Williford and Kelcey Worley

Third grade — Joseph AhSue, Haylee Avila Ventura, Brianna Brewington, Madison Castillo, Ruby Faircloth, Jeneveven Flores-Leal, Aiden Gil, Kayden Gomez, Cassie Hayes, Matthew Honeycutt, Steve Austin Jernigan, Peighton King, Dylan Knowles, Gehrig Lane, Savannah Linder, Cason McLaurin, Makenzie Mullins, Layla Reardon and Isaac Rodriguez