Fraternity supports U-Care

In support of U-Care Domestic Women’s Violence Shelter in Clinton, the Kappa Rho Chapter of the Omega Psi Phi Fraternity recently donated toys to the children associated with domestic violence. In July 2007, the Omega Psi Phi Fraternity Inc. made a pledge to assist in preventing all forms of violence affecting the African-American community. In keeping with that pledge, the fraternity continues to address domestic, sexual and community violence. Omega men are taking critically important steps by saying all forms of violence are wrong, and that everyone should mentor and teach the importance of healthy, non-violent relationships. Kappa Rho also supports and gave toys to Sara’s Refuge of Duplin County and Bladen Domestic Violence Shelter of Bladen County. Presenting the toys for the chapter is McClease Fisher (Basileus).

