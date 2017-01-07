Clinton police, Lowe’s partner to deliver warmth to Clinton residents

Just as temperatures began to dip and this year’s first wintry weather mix approached on Friday, the Clinton Police Department delivered a warm gift to 30 households with the help of Lowe’s Home Improvement, Clinton Family Worship Center and the Clinton Police Club.

The effort was the culmination of discussions between Clinton Police officials and Lowe’s about a possible partnership through which small heaters could be delivered to those in need. The outreach was an extension of an effort just last month.

Just before Christmas, Clinton Family Worship Center and Pastor Lynn Blackburn were instrumental in helping the Clinton Police Department fund plush blankets that were purchased and delivered to residents at Southwood Nursing & Retirement Center. Police Capt. Donald Edwards said there were still some funds left over from that donation to the department’s annual Christmas project.

Those funds, coupled with a nice discount offered by Lowe’s, assisted in purchasing the heaters.

“We started talking to Lowe’s about partnering to provide heaters to the community,” Edwards said Friday. “Lowe’s has really helped us out by giving us a big discount.”

In a matter of a couple hours Friday, several police officers and Lowe’s administrative assistant Shanua Pope delivered heaters to residences around Lisbon Street, Phillips Street, Oakland Boulevard, Clinton Manor, Tyndall Court and Lewis Street. Police officials also learned of a few outside of Clinton who were in need and visited there as well.

The plan, Edwards said, was to give out as many heaters as possible and notification would be sent out through social media of any left over. However, just a couple hours later, the patrol vehicle filled with the heaters at the beginning of the day was emptied out and 30 households were a little warmer.

It was a welcome gift as Saturday brought snow and temperatures through Monday were expected to reach possible single-digit lows before warming up again.

“With the ice and snow coming in, it felt like a good time,” said Edwards. “It’s just that time of year anyway.”

Clinton Police Lt. Robert Dalton hands a heater to Detective Salah Ali O’Neil during a trip to Lisbon Square Apartments on Friday, one of several stops made to drop off heaters to those who need them. http://clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/web1_heaters.jpg Clinton Police Lt. Robert Dalton hands a heater to Detective Salah Ali O’Neil during a trip to Lisbon Square Apartments on Friday, one of several stops made to drop off heaters to those who need them. Chris Berendt|Sampson Independent Participating in the outreach Friday were, from left, were: Clinton Police Lt. Robert Dalton, Lowe’s representative Shanua Pope, Sgt. Matt Bland, Officer Julian Williams, Detective Salah Ali O’Neil and Officer Noemi Seibert. Belinda Parker, not pictured, was also there. http://clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/web1_heaters-2.jpg Participating in the outreach Friday were, from left, were: Clinton Police Lt. Robert Dalton, Lowe’s representative Shanua Pope, Sgt. Matt Bland, Officer Julian Williams, Detective Salah Ali O’Neil and Officer Noemi Seibert. Belinda Parker, not pictured, was also there. Chris Berendt|Sampson Independent Officer Noemi Seibert and Lowe’s representative deliver a heater to a Clinton resident on Friday. http://clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/web1_heaters-3.jpg Officer Noemi Seibert and Lowe’s representative deliver a heater to a Clinton resident on Friday. Chris Berendt|Sampson Independent

By Chris Berendt [email protected]

Reach Managing Editor Chris Berendt at 910-249-4616. Follow the paper on twitter @SampsonInd and like us on Facebook.

