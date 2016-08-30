Pickin’ time again

A sure sign that the hot summer is slowly giving way to fall is finding a corn combine rolling down row after row of corn, picking the crop and distributing it into waiting trucks. In Sampson County, farmers are picking pretty hard right now. In all this year, Sampson has 34,769 acres of corn. Though estimates aren’t in yet, on average an acre will yield about 125 bushels of corn. (Cindy Ivey|Special to The Independent)

