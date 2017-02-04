Vital Statistics

Land transfers

Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation to Mortgage Guaranty Insurance Corporation

Maria E. Amaya and Maria Edis Amaya to Leonel Alejandro Gomez Callejas

Claude Edwin Bagley and J & E Enterprises of Dunn, LLC to Kevin Jacob Lee

Gail S. McLamb, AIF, Shirley A. McLamb, Steven Wade McLamb, by AIF and Steven Wade McLamb to Fann Farms Land Partnership, LLC

Thornton Homes Co. to Yunier Mena Rodriguez

Amanda Powell Ellis and Ricky C. Ellis to Ronald Powell

Two-Ten Investors, Inc. to S & W Ready Mix Concrete Company, LLC

Alan Investments III, LLC and Elliot Windsor to Lynn P. West

Deborah P. Bass and Newberry Bass Jr. to Clarence L. Griffin and Pamela M. Harper

Helen A. Cannady to Robert Allen Cannady and Yolanda B. Cannady

Bryan L. Barnes, Mbr/Mgr, Floyd F. Pate III, Mbr/Mgr and Pigeon Flats, LLC to Prestage Farms, Inc.

KS Bank, Inc. to Christian Jonathan Felipe

Audrey S. Barefoot, Darrell Glenn Barefoot, Franklin Shelton Barefoot and Shannalei C. Barefoot to Cheryl Larson Harriman and Steven Lowell Harriman

Secretary of Housing and Urban Development of Washington, D.C. to Heather Lynn Brock and Kevin Wayne Brock

George E. Wilson and Nadine M. Wilson to Benjamin T. Harvey and Linda F. Harvey

Karen Denise Vann Dorman, Tony Lynn Vann and William Henry Vann to Jared Houston Vann

Vanderbilt Mortgage and Finance, Inc. to Jose Alexander Cruz

Consuelo Alcanter and Juan Alcanter to Alma Belem Mendez Botello

Craig William Sturdevant to Neraida Wooten

PNC Bank, National Association to Jose N. Gonzales

Floyd E. Bergen, Mgr and Bergen Real Estate, LLC to SDS Restaurant Group, LLC

SDS Restaurant Group, LLC to 129 Southeast Boulevard Owner, LLC

Bryon W. Smith and Yolanda F. Smith to James Alvin Smith Jr. and Judy W. Smith

James Alvin Smith Jr. and Judy W. Smith to Bryon W. Smith and Yolanda F. Smith

Marvin Cooper Tew to Jose Cruz Mejia

George Albert Lane, Estate and Luther D. Starling Jr., Exr to Sue Lane Lee

George Albert Lane, Estate and Luther D. Starling Jr., Exr to Gregory Scott Lane, Lane Family Revocable Trust and Sue Lane Lee

George Albert Lane, Estate and Luther D. Starling Jr., Exr to Gregory Scott Lane

S & D Land Management Company, LLC and Arnold H. Sandy, Mgr to Department of Transportation

David John Mixon and Liane E. Mixon to Department of Transportation

Brantwood G. Daughtry, Dempsey J. Daughtry, Elbert L. Daughtry, Elbert Lovell Daughtry, Nancy Daughtry, Nancy J. Daughtry, Patricia Daughtry, Terry D. Daughtry, Deloris D. Fogleman, Don Fogleman, Paula Daughtry King, Jallie D. Latham, Ariel McLamb, Dorcas McLamb and Dorcas D. McLamb to Lillian R. Boone

North Sampson Group, LTD to James A. Schmidlin and Kimberly G. Schmidlin

Janice Lynne Wiseman Dukes and Robert Scott Dukes to James Robert Williams

Amos A. Love, Elizabeth Love, Gene Douglas Love and Jenny Love to Alvi Shahrukh Imam