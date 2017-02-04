Vital Statistics

Land transfers
Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation to Mortgage Guaranty Insurance Corporation
Maria E. Amaya and Maria Edis Amaya to Leonel Alejandro Gomez Callejas
Claude Edwin Bagley and J & E Enterprises of Dunn, LLC to Kevin Jacob Lee
Gail S. McLamb, AIF, Shirley A. McLamb, Steven Wade McLamb, by AIF and Steven Wade McLamb to Fann Farms Land Partnership, LLC
Thornton Homes Co. to Yunier Mena Rodriguez
Amanda Powell Ellis and Ricky C. Ellis to Ronald Powell
Two-Ten Investors, Inc. to S & W Ready Mix Concrete Company, LLC
Two-Ten Investors, Inc. to S & W Ready Mix Concrete Company LLC
Alan Investments III, LLC and Elliot Windsor to Lynn P. West
Deborah P. Bass and Newberry Bass Jr. to Clarence L. Griffin and Pamela M. Harper
Helen A. Cannady to Robert Allen Cannady and Yolanda B. Cannady
Helen A. Cannady to Robert Allen Cannady and Yolanda B. Cannady
Bryan L. Barnes, Mbr/Mgr, Floyd F. Pate III, Mbr/Mgr and Pigeon Flats, LLC to Prestage Farms, Inc.
KS Bank, Inc. to Christian Jonathan Felipe
Audrey S. Barefoot, Darrell Glenn Barefoot, Franklin Shelton Barefoot and Shannalei C. Barefoot to Cheryl Larson Harriman and Steven Lowell Harriman
Secretary of Housing and Urban Development of Washington, D.C. to Heather Lynn Brock and Kevin Wayne Brock
George E. Wilson and Nadine M. Wilson to Benjamin T. Harvey and Linda F. Harvey
Karen Denise Vann Dorman, Tony Lynn Vann and William Henry Vann to Jared Houston Vann
Vanderbilt Mortgage and Finance, Inc. to Jose Alexander Cruz
Consuelo Alcanter and Juan Alcanter to Alma Belem Mendez Botello
Craig William Sturdevant to Neraida Wooten
PNC Bank, National Association to Jose N. Gonzales
Floyd E. Bergen, Mgr and Bergen Real Estate, LLC to SDS Restaurant Group, LLC
SDS Restaurant Group, LLC to 129 Southeast Boulevard Owner, LLC
Bryon W. Smith and Yolanda F. Smith to James Alvin Smith Jr. and Judy W. Smith
James Alvin Smith Jr. and Judy W. Smith to Bryon W. Smith and Yolanda F. Smith
Marvin Cooper Tew to Jose Cruz Mejia
George Albert Lane, Estate and Luther D. Starling Jr., Exr to Sue Lane Lee
George Albert Lane, Estate and Luther D. Starling Jr., Exr to Gregory Scott Lane, Lane Family Revocable Trust and Sue Lane Lee
George Albert Lane, Estate and Luther D. Starling Jr., Exr to Gregory Scott Lane
S & D Land Management Company, LLC and Arnold H. Sandy, Mgr to Department of Transportation
David John Mixon and Liane E. Mixon to Department of Transportation
Brantwood G. Daughtry, Dempsey J. Daughtry, Elbert L. Daughtry, Elbert Lovell Daughtry, Nancy Daughtry, Nancy J. Daughtry, Patricia Daughtry, Terry D. Daughtry, Deloris D. Fogleman, Don Fogleman, Paula Daughtry King, Jallie D. Latham, Ariel McLamb, Dorcas McLamb and Dorcas D. McLamb to Lillian R. Boone
North Sampson Group, LTD to James A. Schmidlin and Kimberly G. Schmidlin
Janice Lynne Wiseman Dukes and Robert Scott Dukes to James Robert Williams
Amos A. Love, Elizabeth Love, Gene Douglas Love and Jenny Love to Alvi Shahrukh Imam