Let the bells rings

This is for those who are lucky enough to be blessed by ‘The Constitution of the United States of America” 1787.

The young nation daringly set her foot on the shores of freedom. It seems a very long way, it whispered. And the Powers that be said, “Yes and the way is hard. And you will be old before you reach the end of it, but the end will be better than the beginning.”

But the young nation was happy and it would not believe that anything could be better than this wonderful Constitution they had been given. So the young nation was taught ; laws were formed, and the young nation continued to be satisfied with all the blessings and security presented by the Constitution. The sun shone so brightly on them, and the young nation thrived! “Nothing will be stronger than this!” It shouted.

Then the nights came, and the storms, and the path was sometimes dark, and the young nation shook with fear and doubt, and the churches and the leaders they had elected to take care of them were also afraid sometimes.

Finally the morning came, and there were many hills ahead; and the young nation grew weary, and the leaders grew weary, but at all times, year after year, the young nation showed the leaders their faith was still strong; and the leaders continued to write more laws mostly to help the young nation.

So the nation climbed, and they learned to weather the storms. And with this, their Constitution, they were given the strength, and guidance, to face the world. Year after year the leaders worked hard, many died trying to make the nation secure, many hardships occurred. Still, the climbing continued. And as the nations moved together, they noticed their loads did seem lighter; things were in fact better, and it was good.

The days went on and the weeks and the months, and the years, and the nations grew older, sometimes they felt very tired, confused, and bent. But then they remembered how hard they had struggled and how far they had come. And they remembered their laws and how blessed they were to have “The Constitution.”

The Constitution of the United States, how proud they were. Finally they could understand why the climb was so hard, why the path was so steep. And the young nation walked with courage, and its children were tall and strong.

We the people, gave their country their strength, and when the going had become rough they lifted her and gave her their strength, just as she had given them

theirs.

The freedom flowing from this Constitution created a land of opportunities. In time, the work of 55 men at Philadelphia, brought a written law to the nation, and ever since then the discouraged and oppressed people from every part of the world have made their way to the beautiful land we call America.

“We the People” are still climbing, We were probably the place you were born in. We were your first home, and the map you take with every step you take.

The (US) is your first love, your first friend, even sometimes your first enemy, but if you love her, nothing on earth can separate you. Not time, not anger, not even death.

We are the children of the Constitution —Let the bells ring!

Celebrating our Constitution