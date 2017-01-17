Free lunches for all students an applaudable move

Clinton City Schools has taken a giant leap forward in efforts to help ensure students have two nutritious meals per day with a decision just over a week ago to provide lunch free to all its young charges.

Child Nutrition Director Jeff Swartz, who has been working to achieve this goal for several years now, is to be applauded for those efforts as are members of the Clinton City Board of Education for following the director’s recommendations this year to move forward with the plan.

Doing so saves parents of Clinton City students some $350 per year, but more importantly it gives every youngster within the system an opportunity to get 10 solid meals per week. While the system has always provided free and reduced lunches to those who qualified for the meals, there were many youngsters who fell through the cracks — unable to afford the school breakfast and lunch but still sitting just outside the necessary qualifications to receive it at little or no cost.

That will change come Feb. 1, thanks to the board’s green light.

Much of the funding to do so comes by way of the Community Eligibility Program, a meal service option for schools in high poverty areas. Through the program, the city system will be reimbursed 98 percent of the cost to feed the 3,200 students it serves daily. The remaining 2 percent will be absorbed by Clinton City Schools.

While the cost isn’t exorbitant, it is still money the city system did not have to provide for the lunches. That they are willing to do so shows their commitment to their students, and it is something in which we should all be thankful.