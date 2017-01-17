Prestage makes us proud

Our hat is off to Sampson’s own Stephanie Prestage for representing us so beautifully in front of the N.C. House of Representatives last week.

The 15-year-old Prestage, a student now at St. Mary’s in Raleigh, belted out “The Star-Spangled Banner” during the opening session, showing what many of us in Sampson have been blessed to witness time and again from the multi-talented young lady.

Like so many young people in our county, Prestage sets an example of what a strong faith in God, a strong support system and a drive to achieve can accomplish. Her talents abound, and we are thankful she uses them in such remarkable ways.

“I feel blessed to be able to have the opportunity to sing our country’s national anthem at this special event, and it’s a memory I will cherish forever,” Prestage said during an interview for a Sampson Independent story published Friday.

We feel blessed, too, an emotion we are sure all those who heard her perform felt during her rendition of this most patriotic of songs.

Thanks goes to Prestage for representing Sampson County so well. We know this is just one of many great things we will see from this young lady in the years to come.